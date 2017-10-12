Lynnwood police blotter: Oct. 3-9

Oct. 3

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 18500 block of 52nd Avenue West. A laptop, gold ring, cell phone, books and $700 cash were taken. Total value of the missing property is $2,875.

A residential burglary was reported in the 19300 block of 44th Avenue West. Checks, power tools and hand tools were among the items stolen. A check was also later fraudulently cashed for $3,000.

An incident of nuisance barking was reported in the 5500 block of Firwood Drive.

A vehicle prowl from a few days prior was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A window was smashed out and a cell phone was taken.

A laptop was reported lost in the 4200 block of 198th Street Southwest. The owner believes he misplaced it, so it is unclear if it was stolen.

Oct. 4

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. Several items were reported missing from a hotel room there, valued at a total of $950.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 20500 block of Highway 99.

A residential burglary was reported int he 5800 block of 176th Street Southwest. A screen was removed from a window and a jar of change containing approximately $120 worth of coins was taken.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19800 block of 50th Avenue West.

A burglary was reported in the 5800 block of 200th Street Southwest. A bicycle and cash were stolen from a residence there.

Oct. 5

A burglary was reported in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A woman was seen on surveillance video entering a restroom near closing time of a store. Several hours later, around 2 p.m., she exited the restroom and began walking around the store. When the alarm sounded, she left. It did not appear that she took anything.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6100 block of 188th Street Southwest. A vehicle was vandalized and one tire was popped.

A suspicious circumstance was reported. A man came to the Lynnwood Police Department to say that he lost his cell phone on a bus a few days prior. He then texted the phone and said if someone found the phone, he would give a reward for its return. A person saying they were a truck driver from Illinois said he would sell the phone back for $150. The victim wired the truck driver the money, but never heard from them again after several attempts to contact them. He filed a police report to complete his claim with his bank.

A theft was reported in the 18900 block fo 44th Avenue West. A backpack containing a wallet, cash, iPhone, sunglasses, ID and bank cards were taken from an unlocked locker there.

Oct. 6

An incident of theft was reported in the 20700 block of Highway 99. Makeup items were taken from a store there. The suspect was contacted and had the items in her purse. She was cited.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18300 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. ASeveral items were taken, including a humidifier and Legos. Total value of stolen items was $499.97. The suspect was cited for theft.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported int he 18500 block of 52nd Avenue West. A man with a bandana around his neck was seen spray painting a fence.

Oct. 7

A burglary was reported in the 4000 block of 204th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. Boots and work clothes were missing, valued at $300.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 3500 block of 184th Street Southwest. A rear passenger window was broken and a small lunch bag was missing.

An incident of graffiti was reported in the 5200 block of 204th Street Southwest.

Oct. 8

An attempted commercial burglary was reported in the 18200 block of Highway 99. An alarm sounded on a building there. Pry marks were visible on a locked door. The top lock was also very loose. It was initially unclear if someone got inside or if anything was taken.

A commercial burglary was reported in the 4000 block of 196th Street Southwest. Locks had been removed from a door and a large piece of metal stripping from the door jam was on the ground. Surveillance video shows a suspect taking cash from the register and other items from behind the counter.

A vehicle stolen from Everett was recovered in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest.

A robbery was reported in the 4500 block fo 182nd Place Southwest. A man said he was walking out of a store when another man approached him and asked for a cigarette. The victim reached for his cigarettes when he said the suspect punched him in the face and took the $20 he was holding in his hand. The victim had a bloody lip. The suspect was contacted and arrested.

Oct. 9

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 17500 block of Highway 99. A man wearing a clown mask was seen painting the exterior of a building. The suspect was contacted and issued a citation. Damage estimated at $50.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 16600 block of 48th Avenue West. The men’s bathroom window of a building there had been knocked out.

A shoplifter was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. Several electric razors were taken, valued at a total of $530. The suspect escaped on a bicycle. The incident was captured on surveillance video.