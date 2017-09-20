Lynnwood police blotter: Sept. 13-19

Sept. 13

An incident of disorderly conduct was reported in the 17300 block of Highway 99. A man was walking in the far left lane of northbound traffic on Highway 99. He told officers he was homeless and wanted someone to give him a blanket. He was booked for disorderly conduct.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 19300 block of 60th Avenue West. A check that had been used to pay for $232.32 worth of goods was returned to the store there for being “altered/fictions.” A police report was required to begin the process to retrieve the funds from the person who used the false check.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A man said he used a prepaid shipping label to return a prepaid cell phone to the cell phone service provider in June. Then, in September, he was notified by the cell phone provider that the phone was never received by the company and that it was last used on Sept. 11. The victim believes the phone was stolen and used by someone else.

Sept. 14

A potential theft was reported in the 18400 block of 33rd Avenue West. A guitar, valued at $2,399.99, was missing. It is unknown if or when someone may have taken it.

A theft was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. A wallet containing bank cards and $70 cash was taken.

Sept. 15

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4900 block of 168th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 16500 block of 37th Place Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 17700 block of 44th Avenue West.

Seven counterfeit $100 bills were reported at a business in the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. An officer collected them and entered into evidence.

Sept. 16

A theft was reported in the 16600 block of Highway 99. A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle.

A burglary was reported in the 19500 block of 64th Avenue West. Three suspects were seen trying to break into an abandoned business. The men were contacted and said they were in front of the business but denied trying to break in.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 17100 block of Highway 99.

Sept. 17

A residential burglary was reported in the 16400 block of Highway 99. An electronic helicopter, valued at $1,000, was missing.

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 20100 block of 44th Avenue West. A street sweeper noticed a back door to a business was open. There appeared to be pry marks on the door. The door lead to a room that had two more doors leading elsewhere, which were not open. Unknown if anything was missing. No one was inside.

A burglary was reported in the 5900 block of 186th Place Southwest. A woman was calling from out of the area at the request of her daughter, who told her mom online that her boyfriend was threatening her. The boyfriend had reportedly kicked in the front door. When officers arrived, the front door was splintered, indicating it was kicked in. The woman and her children were in the residence and unharmed. Items in the residence had been damaged. The suspect was not located, but the responding officer found probable cause to arrest him for violation of a no-contact order and burglary when he is found.

Sept. 18

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5800 block of 200th Street Southwest. A passenger side window was broken out, but nothing appeared to be missing.

An incident of fraud in process was reported at a business in the 4200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. A woman called the business to report a charge of over $500 that she did not authorize. The charge was associated with a hotel room reservation. One woman was located in the room and arrested for fraud.

A fraud was reported in the 17500 block of Highway 99. A woman had been at a bar there when she lost her bank card. Since then, several unauthorized withdrawals were conducted. A total of $480 cash was taken.

A theft was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A wallet was taken from inside a locker located in a business there.

Sept. 19

A man was arrested for DUI in the 3800 block of 188th Street Southwest. A three-vehicle crash was reported in the area. A vehicle rear-ended a second vehicle stopped in the rightmost lane for a red light. That caused the second vehicle to lurch forward and crash into a third vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle agreed to take some field sobriety tests and a breath test. The breath test revealed a 0.179 percent blood alcohol concentration.

A shoplifter was reported in the 18100 block of 33rd Avenue West. A suspect was seen concealing bison meat, valued at $19.99. The suspect admitted to placing the meat in her purse and could not explain why. She said she forgot about it. She was cited for theft.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 18900 block of 28th Avenue West.

A Lynnwood K-9 unit was deployed in Shoreline to search for drugs in a vehicle. The dog gave a positive alert on two of the vehicle’s door seams. The dog is trained to detect methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and ecstasy and has never been trained to detect marijuana. Info was relayed to Shoreline PD.