Lynnwood police blotter: Sept. 20-25

Sept. 20

A motorcycle was reported stolen from the 17600 block of Spruce Way.

A theft was reported in the 16800 block of 44th Avenue West. Four cordless drills were taken from a business there. The drills are valued at $150 each.

A domestic dispute was reported in the 18300 block of 36th Avenue West. A woman reported her ex-boyfriend stole the dog they purchased together. He also broke a TV, but he had purchased the TV. He was arrested for malicious mischief and the dog was returned to the residence.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 20100 block of 48th Avenue West. It had been locked and the lock was cut.

Sept. 21

A robbery was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. A customer checked out and received $100 cash back at the time of purchase. The man said after he exited the store, he was attacked, and a bag containing a cell phone, wallet and the $100 cash was taken.

A wallet was taken from the 3000 block of 184th Street Southwest. A woman said she had set her wallet down in a seating area, then left the area. She returned about 20 minutes later after realizing she left it behind and her wallet was gone. The wallet had been turned in, but approximately $140 cash was missing.

A burglary was reported in the 5800 block of 173rd Place. All screens had been removed from the first floor of the residence and some areas inside appeared to have been rummaged through. Approximately $7,650 in jewelry, $800 in cosmetics and $40 cash was missing.

A shoplifter was reported in the 19500 block of Highway 99. Grocery items were taken. The suspect was contacted and booked into the Lynnwood Jail for theft.

Sept. 23

A burglary was reported in the 18300 block of Highway 99. Suspects were not located and it was unclear if anything was taken.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 16800 block of 48th Avenue West.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19700 block of 50th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 17200 block of Highway 99. A suitcase valued at $12.99 was stolen. A store employee said the suspect threatened to stab the employee, then ran off across Highway 99. The employee said it was unclear if the suspect actually had a knife. Surveillance video of the suspect running across the street will be entered into evidence.

Sept. 24

A burglary was reported in the 6500 block of 188th Street Southwest. Surveillance video shows two subjects entering a commercial building after it was closed. A window, valued at $200, was broken, but nothing appeared to be missing.

A commercial burglary was reported in the 5600 block of 208th Street Southwest. A door to the business was wide open, propped open with a cinder block, and approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

A counterfeit $20 bill was passed at a business in the 2600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A cashier at the business did not recognize it as a fake, but a different employee did later. It was submitted into evidence for destruction.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest.

Sept. 25

An assault was reported in the 19700 block of 44th Avenue West. A man was intoxicated inside a business there and threatened people with a folding knife he had in his pocket. A victim said the man had pointed the knife at him and felt threatened. Witnesses shared a similar story. The suspect was arrested, brought to the hospital for evaluation and was booked.

A residential burglary was reported in the 5500 block of 173rd Place Southwest. A garage door was open about six inches from the ground. The homeowner said she had placed wooden dowels in the doors to prevent people from entering. The dowel had been bent. However, it did not appear that anyone was able to enter the building.

A theft was reported at a business in the 18900 block of 29th Avenue West. A woman had left her jacket on a clothes hanger with her keys inside. Later, she found her jacket on the floor and the keys were missing.

A vehicle stolen from Everett was located in the 17200 block of Highway 99 in Lynnwood. A flat screen TV that did not belong to the vehicle’s registered owner was inside the vehicle.