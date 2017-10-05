Lynnwood police blotter: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Sept. 26

A shoplifter was reported at a store in the 19500 block of Highway 99. Alcohol and other goods were stolen. The suspects got into a vehicle and drove away, which officers saw pulling out of the parking lot as they arrived. They contacted the suspects and arrested them.

A vehicle stolen from King County was recovered in the 3000 block fo 184th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 19400 block of 40th Avenue West. A storage unit was broken into and several items were taken from inside, valued at $280 total. The items included hunting boots, a hunting suit and two fishing poles.

A vehicle window was damaged in the 19700 block of 50th Avenue West.

An attempted burglary was reported in the 18500 block of 52nd Avenue West. A homeowner said he tried to get onto the back porch but was unable to open the door initially. After he got it open, he noticed the frame was damaged and there were pry marks. Damage to the door is estimated at $200. Entry was not made into the residence and nothing was taken.

Sept. 27

An incident of malicious mischief was reported at a business in the 5700 block of 196th Street Southwest. A man pulled up into the drive thru when he got out of his vehicle and began damaging the cameras in the drive thru. He then drove away. Estimated damage to the camera is $1,000. Pictures of the suspect and his vehicle were entered into evidence.

A vehicle prowl was reported int he 19700 block of 50th Avenue West. Items from the glove box were strewn about the vehicle, but nothing was stolen.

Sept. 28

A woman who had been previously trespassed from a business in the 19500 block of Highway 99 returned to the business. The woman made comments about harming herself and was taken to Swedish Edmonds for psychiatric evaluation.

Code enforcement officers responded to a residence in the 20400 block of 54th Avenue West. A citation was issued.

An incident of theft was reported in the 4800 block of 168th Street Southwest. A wallet was stolen and approximately $1,500 in fraudulent charges were made on a credit card. The wallet also contained a social security card and driver’s license.

Sept. 29

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A window was broken and a backpack containing documents, a speaker and clothing was taken. The window was valued at $200 and the backpack and its contents were valued at $350.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4000 block of 168th Street Southwest.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 7500 block of 196th Street Southwest. It was left unlocked outside a store entrance for approximately 10 minutes, according to the victim.

An incident of theft was reported in the 16700 block of Highway 99. A store manager reported an employee was stealing money from the business. The employee agreed to pay it back.

Sept. 30

Two windows were broken out of a vehicle parked in the 18700 block of 60th Avenue West. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside and the vehicle was locked.

A burglary was reported in the 20600 block of 50th Avenue West. A storage facility was broken into and two vehicles and a motorhome had windows broken out. An exterior fence was also damaged. Total damage estimated at $2,000.

A man tried to pay a business in the 17200 block of Highway 99 with a fake $50 bill. When the cashier informed the man that the bill was fake, he asked for it back. The cashier said she would call the police and the man left. The bill was turned over to police and entered into evidence.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 19800 block of Highway 99. A window had been broken out of the vehicle, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Oct. 1

A theft was reported in the 18400 block fo Alderwood Mall Parkway. A man received a haircut, valued at $24, and attempted to buy $120 worth of products, but his bank card was declined. The man left without the products and said he would return with cash to pay for the haircut, but never did.

A burglary was reported int he 19700 bock of 68th Avenue West. Baseball cards, laundry detergent, jackets and other clothing items, valued at a total of about $2,000, were taken.

A burglary and vehicle prowl was reported in the 20700 block of 52nd Avenue West. The vehicle was parked at an auto shop. A man was seen inside one of the vehicles apparently going through items. He was still in the vehicle when officers arrived and he was arrested.

Oct. 2

A handgun was reportedly found in front of a residence in the 5500 block of 170th Place Southwest. The gun’s owner was located and the gun was returned to her.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 20300 block of Highway 99.

A motorcycle stolen from Everett was located in the 5700 block of 188th Street Southwest.

A commercial burglary was reported in the 19400 block of 36th Avenue West. The suspect was seen on surveillance video entering the business. It is unclear if anything was taken.