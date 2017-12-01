Lynnwood Police Department conducting distracted driving emphasis during December

The Lynnwood Police Department will be conducting distracted driving emphasis patrols throughout the month of December.

According to the National Traffic Safety Council, 26 percent of collisions involve distracted driving. Statistics from the Target Zero campaign state that the risk of a collision increases three-fold when a driver is talking on a phone while driving. When texting, or entering information into a phone, drivers are 23 times more likely to be involved in a collision.

So far in 2017, officers have been dispatched to over 2,000 vehicle collisions and have investigated approximately 1,200 of them. This equates to about five dispatched collisions per day. Many of these collisions involved distracted driving, including cell phone use, and in some cases drivers and passengers were injured.

With more drivers on the roads due to the holidays, the Lynnwood Police Department will be conducting a month-long, department-wide enforcement emphasis on distracted driving in an effort to keep our community members and visitors safe in their travels.

“We are advertising this emphasis in hopes that those who live, work and play in our community will decide to avoid handling cell phones while driving,” Deputy Chief Jim Nelson said. “A successful emphasis for us would be a lack of violations because drivers are obeying the law and arriving safely at their destinations. Please do not text or handle your cellphone while driving.”

For more information on the Target Zero campaign visit Targetzero.com.