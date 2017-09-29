Lynnwood police detectives investigating Friday afternoon shooting

Police detectives are investigating a shooting reported Friday afternoon in Lynnwood.

According to Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty, a juvenile male victim arrived at Swedish Edmonds hospital around 12:30 p.m. with a single gunshot wound in the hip area. He was driven there by acquaintances, who were cooperative with police. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center shortly after for further treatment.

“Preliminary information is the victim had arranged to meet with a subject or subjects just west of the Lynnwood Transit Center near a small apartment complex in the 20100 block of 48th Avenue West,” Doty said. “This meeting deteriorated and ended up with the victim being shot once.”

Sometime during the meeting, the victim was shot once. The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective William Koonce at 425-670-5623.