Lynnwood police investigating car-vs.-pedestrian fatality on 176th Street SW Tuesday night

Lynnwood police said early Wednesday morning that they are continuing to investigate a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian fatality collision near the 4600 block of 176th Street Southwest that occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Only one vehicle was involved, and the driver has been arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide, Sgt. Sean Doty said. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours following the incident, reopening at 12:20 a.m. Jan. 18, Doty said.

We will provide more details as they become available.