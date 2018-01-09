Lynnwood police investigating Tuesday bank robbery near Boys & Girls Club

Lynnwood Police are investigating a bank robbery reported just after noon Tuesday.

The robbery was reported at the Wells Fargo branch located in the 2600 block of 196th Street Southwest. The suspect contained an undisclosed amount of money, then fled the area on foot, according to Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty.

“The suspect was described as a white or possibly Hispanic male in his 20s with long hair and wearing dark-colored jeans,” Doty said. “A customer briefly chased the suspect toward the area of the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. Thankfully, no children were present during this time.”

A K-9 unit and a helicopter searched for the suspect, but he was not located at that time. According to a Twitter post by Lynnwood Police, the suspect was captured around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“Lynnwood detectives continue to actively investigate this case,” Doty said.