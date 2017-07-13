Lynnwood Police investigating vandalized vehicles reported at Transit Center

Lynnwood Police are investigating several cases of vandalism reported early Thursday morning at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

The call came in around 4 a.m. Thursday. Three vehicles had windows broken out. Oil was also poured on some of the vehicles, Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty said.

Investigators are also trying to figure out if this incident of vandalism is related to another case reported about two hours earlier. At 2:17 a.m., an abandoned scooter was located near the interurban trail at 204th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West.

It had been set on fire and stolen from the Transit Center, according to Doty.

“These two calls are likely related due to the time and proximity,” Doty said.

No suspects have been located. Lynnwood Police are investigating.