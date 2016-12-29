Lynnwood police investigating Wednesday night shooting

Lynnwood police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night between the 4800 and 5000 block of 200th Street Southwest.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to Harborview for a gunshot wound to his leg. As of late last night the victim’s condition was unknown.

According to Lynnwood police spokesman Sgt. Sean Doty, the shooting took place in the victim’s vehicle while the victim was driving the suspect to an unknown location. Police are still trying to ascertain the nature of the relationship between the two subjects and piece together what led up to the shooting, Doty said.

The suspect fled on foot and according to the victim was described as an African American man in his 20s, with dread-locks and a white sweatshirt.

No one is in custody at this time but this does not appear to be a random incident, Doty said.