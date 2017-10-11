Lynnwood Police issues warning about traffic violation email scam

The Lynnwood Police Department tweeted a warning Wednesday about a traffic violation email scam.

The scam says someone must pay a fine for a ticket at the online “EasyPay Center” and provides a link. That link does not go to a legitimate ticket payment system.

All legitimate traffic violations of this sort will be sent by postal mail, said Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty.

So, any such email should be ignored.

In an example email provided on Twitter, the email sender was “violations@citygovernment.co.gov,” which is not a City of Lynnwood (or any other Washington city) email address. The approximate location of the violation lists a City Hall address with a P.O. box.