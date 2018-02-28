Lynnwood Police now recruiting Citizens Patrol volunteers, applications due April 13

The Lynnwood Police Department is now recruiting for membership to the Citizens Patrol volunteer group and applications are due by April 13. This is a group of 50 dedicated individuals who work alongside our police officers to provide support with various tasks which enhance the quality of life for our diverse Lynnwood communities.

Working in teams of two, Citizens Patrol members assist the work of officers by directing traffic, opening locked vehicle doors, patrolling businesses and neighborhoods, assisting with vehicle battery jump starts, and much more!

Members are asked to sign up for two four-hour evening shifts per month, and attend a monthly training meeting. Day and night shifts on weekends are also available.

How to get started:

Complete a volunteer application and background check Casual oral board interview Attend a unique five- week Citizens Patrol Training Academy starting Tuesday, May 8 from 6-9:30 p.m.

Applications:

Forms can be found on online: Citizens Patrol Online Application Form.

Please submit your application by April 13, 2018.

Along with our Citizens Patrol group, we also offer a VIPS program (Volunteers in Public Safety), an Explorers Post (ages 14-20), Car Seat Technician and other volunteer opportunities. To learn more please go to our Safety & Crime Prevention page at the City’s website or contact our Crime Prevention Specialists at 425-670-5639 or 5635.