Lynnwood Police now recruiting Citizens Patrol volunteers

The Lynnwood Police Department is now recruiting Citizens Patrol volunteers.

Citizens Patrol is a group of 50 dedicated individuals who work alongside police officers to provide support with various tasks.

Working in teams of two, Citizens Patrol members may direct traffic, open locked vehicle doors, patrol businesses and neighborhoods and assist with vehicle battery jump starts, among other tasks.

Members are asked to sign up for two four-hour evening shifts per month, as well as attend a monthly training meeting. Day and night shifts on weekends are also available.

If you are interested in becoming a Citizen Patrol volunteer, here’s how to get started:

Complete a volunteer application and background check Casual oral board interview Attend a five-week Citizens Patrol Training Academy, starting Tuesday, May 2. Each session runs from 6-9:30 p.m.

Application forms can be found at this link: Citizens Patrol Online Application Form.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, April 7, 2017.