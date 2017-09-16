Lynnwood Police officers successfully use deescalation techniques to help two in crisis

Lynnwood Police officers successfully used deescalation techniques twice this week to help people in crisis.

First, On Wednesday Sept. 13 just after noon, Lynnwood officers responded to a call of a person in crisis at a local hotel. The caller reported that a known person in a hotel room was threatening self-injury with a gun, according to Lynnwood Police Deputy Chief Jim Nelson.

Lynnwood Officers arrived and establish a cordon around the hotel room. Officers were able to talk to the man, in his 50s, who was in crisis, and were able to talk him out of the room. He was then taken into protective custody.

“He admitted wanting to harm himself, and stated that he had a gun, but had thrown it away at some point before police arrived,” Nelson said in a press release. “The man was taken to a local hospital for help.”

Officers were unable to locate any firearms. No one was injured during this incident.

Then, on Thursday, Sept. 14 at about 3:45 p.m., Lynnwood Officers responded to a report that a juvenile male in the middle of the road in the 20500 block of 44th Avenue West was trying to reach into occupied vehicles and yelling at the vehicle’s occupants that he wanted them to fight him.

“The first officer to arrive located the juvenile, and when contacted, the young man pulled a knife out of his pocket and put it to his own neck,” Nelson said. “Additional officers arrived and the young man sat on the sidewalk yelling at officers to shoot him. Multiple officers responded and were able to shutdown traffic while other officers attempted to negotiate with the youth.”

A Lynnwood sergeant, who is a trained crisis trained negotiator, talked with the young man. Meanwhile, other officers moved into position so they could possibly restrain him without undue risk to either the subject or themselves if the opportunity arose.

“As the officer talked to the young man, he closed the knife blade and a small team of officers reacted immediately by quickly moving in and pinning him to the ground with shields while another officer was able to grab the closed knife,” Nelson said. “The juvenile had minor self-inflicted injuries that had occurred as officers negotiated with him. The young man was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.”

Washington State requires that all Police Officers attend an eight-hour Crisis Intervention Techniques course. However, Nelson said nearly all Lynnwood officers have received 40 hours of Crisis Intervention Techniques training.

Additionally, the Lynnwood Police department has officers who are Crisis Intervention trainers. These techniques are woven through other training efforts Lynnwood Officers receive such as force simulation encounters.

“In both of these recent cases, Officers were able to use their de-escalation training to help defuse the situation, and they also had less lethal force options prepared, in the event they were needed,” Nelson said.