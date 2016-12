Updated Dec. 21: Lynnwood police report that Andersen has been found.

Lynnwood police are actively trying to locate a man in his 80s who is believed to have walked away away from his residence in the 6900 block of 208th Street Southwest around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Harold Andersen was last seen wearing a white windbreaker and black jeans. If you have seen him, call 911 immediately.