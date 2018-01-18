Lynnwood police seek suspect in Thursday Wells Fargo bank robbery

Lynnwood police are searching for a man suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2628 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood just before 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

The same bank branch was robbed on Jan. 9, and police arrested a suspect in that incident.

The suspect demanded money and fled on foot after being given an undetermined amount of cash. No weapon was observed and no one was injured at the bank, police said. The suspect is described as heavyset white male in his 30s with blond hair. He was last seen wearing dark-rimmed glasses and a maroon sweatshirt.

Detectives are following up on this investigation. If a video or a photograph of the incident becomes available for release, police will update that information via the department Twitter account @LynnwoodPD.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Jorgensen at 425-670-5632.