Update: Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect in custody

Updated at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 with news that suspect has been arrested.

Lynnwood police said they have arrested a man in connection with the Tuesday, Jan. 9 robbery of the Wells Fargo bank branch in the 2600 block of 196th Street Southwest.

The man in his 20s will be booked into Snohomish County Jail, police said on Twitter Tuesday night. “Great work by our officers and detectives!” the department tweeted.

The arrest came after a man robbed the bank of an undisclosed sum of money and fled on foot just after noon Tuesday.

According to Lynnwood police spokesman Sgt. Sean Doty, a customer briefly chased the suspect toward the area of the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club, Doty said, adding that “thankfully, no children were present during this time. A K9 team and an air unit also searched for the suspect, but they weren’t able to locate him.