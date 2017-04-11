Lynnwood police seeking suspect in Tuesday Chase Bank robbery

Lynnwood police are seeking a suspect in the robbery of Chase Bank in the 17500 block of Highway 99 just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Lynnwood police spokesman Sgt. Sean Doty, the man was able to leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 425-670-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).