Lynnwood Police Department starts its own Facebook page

The Lynnwood Police Department has started its own Facebook page.
To stay up-to-date with what is going on at the Lynnwood Police Department, click here to visit its new Facebook page.
Another great accomplishment by Mayor Nicole Smith! The last Mayor Don Gough ordered that the City could not have any social media accounts. Being true to her word, this is another example how she is committed to building the City’s outreach with our community. Don and his crew have been fighting with the new administration since he was voted out. I can’t image what great thing she could accomplish if she didn’t have to have to deal with his antics. Great job to the City of Lynnwood!