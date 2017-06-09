Lynnwood Public Works receives national award for 212th waterline project

Lynnwood’s 212th Street Emergency Waterline Replacement Project was selected as an American Public Works Association Washington Chapter Project of the Year for the Disaster or Emergency Construction category for projects less than $5 million.

The Project of the Year recognizes excellence in management and administration to successfully complete public works projects. Awards fall into five categories, with dollar volume differentials (less than $5 million, less than $25 million and $25 million-$75 million) within each category: Emergency/Disaster Preparedness, Historical Restoration/Preservation, Structures, Transportation, Environment

The award was presented to Mayor Smith and public works staff at the Spring APWA Conference on April 27 in Tacoma. Public works staff were recognized by council on May 22 in conjunction with the National Public Works Week celebration.

More information on the award can be found at the APWA Project of the Year Awards website.