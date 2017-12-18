Lynnwood recreation program registration now open

Registration is now open for the City of Lynnwood’s recreation programs.

Looking for fall activities for kids and parents? You can now sign up for activities, special events and out-of-school-time camps for kids. Browse the winter Recreation Guide for great youth, adult and senior programs including preschool, spring break camp and water safety.

You can register for programs online at this link, in-person at the Lynnwood Recreation Center or over the phone at 425-670-5732 during regular business hours.