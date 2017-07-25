Lynnwood resident joins board of HopeWorks Social Enterprises

Lynnwood resident Louise Stanton-Masten has joined the board of HopeWorks Social Enterprises.

Stanton-Masten is President of Stanton-Masten Consulting. Her practice provides consulting services in organization management, strategic planning, public policy, and government and community relations. She is the former Executive Director of the Washington Tourism Alliance and has served as President/CEO of the Everett Area Chamber of Commerce and Business Development Director of Economic Alliance Snohomish County.

Stanton-Masten holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont, and a master’s degree in Urban Planning and Policy from the University of Illinois. She has been a Snohomish County resident since 1983 and lives in Lynnwood. She has been active on the boards of the Institute of Flight, Mukilteo Community Orchestra, the Future of Flight Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, Everett Rotary and the City of Lynnwood Planning Commission.

HopeWorks also welcomes Glen Bachman, General Manager of the Everett Mall to the board of directors.

HopeWorks Social Enterprises is an affiliate of Housing Hope, and was launched in 2011 with the goal of helping families gain skills and training for “in demand” jobs to enable them to start towards a living wage career. HopeWorks creates and operates social enterprise businesses designed to provide jobs and internships for families experiencing and at risk of homelessness residing in low-income housing. HopeWorks currently owns and operates four businesses where great training and education happens through paid internships.