Lynnwood resident to receive SPU Alumni Medallion award Feb. 3

Lynnwood resident and master carver David Boxley will receive the 2018 Seattle Pacific University Alumni Medallion Award on Saturday, Feb. 3 as part of SPU’s Homecoming weekend.

Boxley graduated from SPU in 1974. He is well known for his carved totem poles, which are featured throughout the nation at locations such as Walt Disney World, Northwest Hospital in Seattle and the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

Boxley is also passionate about preserving the traditions of the Tsimshian people of southern Alaska. As a member of the Laxglik Clan, he teaches the indigenous Tsimshian language of S’malgyax and leads the Git-Hoan Dancers in performances around the world.

The Medallion Award is given to SPU alumni who have provided outstanding service to the university and community, as well as whose contributions have made a significant impact in a particular field of service.