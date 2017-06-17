Lynnwood residents invited to Rain Garden Planting Party June 22

Rain Gardens are popping up like crazy around Puget Sound, and with good reason. They are an attractive landscape feature and they help slow and filter rain water once it hits the ground.

This is important for the health of Puget Sound and its marine life. Lynnwood residents have an opportunity to learn about, and help plant, several rain gardens recently planted in a city neighborhood.

The planting party is Thursday, June 22 from 5-7 p.m. Gloves and refreshments will be provided. The event is hosted by the Snohomish Conservation District.

The event is free and families are welcome to participate. Participants will be able to see a variety of rain garden designs, talk with design experts, and will be entered to win a free rain barrel to take home.

This is a unique opportunity to support your community while helping our watersheds stay clean. To register for the event, visit: https://lynnwoodrain.eventbrite.com. The neighborhood where the event is taking place is on the western side of Lynnwood. An exact address will be given to participants once they register.