Lynnwood Rotary awards $45,000 in scholarships to local students

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood honored 15 students during its lunch on Thursday with scholarships.

Martha Lake Community Club also contributed to the scholarship winnings.

The 15 winners were selected among applicants that met the following criteria:

Reside within the South Snohomish County area made up of zip codes 98087, 98012 98037, 98036, 98043 or 98026. Recipients should be a graduate of Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Edmonds-Woodway or Scriber Lake high schools or a certified home school within these boundaries (some continuing recipients graduated from these schools but currently attend college);

Demonstrate a commitment to community service by participating in at least one community service/volunteer activity during the year prior to application;

Make a commitment to attend one Rotary Club of Lynnwood meeting.

They also needed to submit at least one letter of recommendation from either a teacher or community leader.

A complete list of this year’s winners and the schools they currently attend are listed below:

$4,500 scholarship winners

Jason Ernst (Clark College)

Gabriela Guedea (Lynnwood HS)

Nhu Nguyen (University of Washington)

Generous Yeh (Edmonds-Woodway HS)

$2,500 scholarship winners

Joshua Allen (Meadowdale HS)

Bror Ekdahl (Meadowdale HS)

Joshua Ernst (Mountlake Terrace HS)

Brittany Frisk (Northern Arizona University)

Laura Hernandez (Meadowdale HS)

Spencer Montanari (Edmonds-Woodway HS)

Pratibha Paudel (Edmonds-Woodway HS)

Michelle Pham (Meadowdale HS)

Natalie Rand (Meadowdale HS)

$2,250 scholarship winners

Madison Schatz (University of Washington)

Savannah Overbey (Lynnwood HS)

To learn more about the Lynnwood Rotary’s scholarships, click here.