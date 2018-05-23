Lynnwood Rotary to remember veterans with talk by Operation Military Family Cares CEO Thursday

The Lynnwood Rotary will have a talk by Mike Schindler on Thursday during its meeting.

Schindler will speak in honor of Memorial Day. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and the founder and CEO of Operation Military Family Cares, a non-profit providing world class programs and solutions that improve the health, morale, and finances of our nations veteran families and the the industries that hire them.

Rotary Club of Lynnwood’s meeting will be meeting Thursday, May 24 at Woodway Hall (near the Lynnwood golf course) Room 201, 20200 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood from 12-1:30 p.m. The public is invited to join in for lunch and take time to remember those who have served our country and died for our freedom.