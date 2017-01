1 of 4

Photographer Bill Anderson shared these photos with us of a bald eagle perched over a frozen Sprague’s Pond in Lynnwood on Jan. 5.

Mini Park at Sprague’s Pond is located at 5200 200th St. S.W.

Do you take photos in and around Lynnwood? Share them with us at LynnwoodTodayEditor@gmail.com and we may feature them on our website.