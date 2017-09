1 of 3

Around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 27, a single cackling single goose was present among the Canada geese at Mini Park/Sprague Pond in Lynnwood, 5200 200th St. S.W.

Although the cackling goose bears superficial resemblance to the Canada goose, it is about 1/3 the size. Its bill is also much shorter than that of the Canada goose.

–Story and photos by Bill Anderson