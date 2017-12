1 of 5

Photographer Bill Anderson captured this scene on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Sprague’s Pond Mini Park.

A river otter, kingfisher and human fisherman were all seen seeking similar prizes at the pond on a sunny winter day.

The complete set of photos can be seen by scrolling down page 28:

http://www.pnwphotos.com/forum/showthread.php?14796-Wildlife-of-Edmonds-WA-2017/page28.

–Photos by Bill Anderson, Edmonds