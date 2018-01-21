Lynnwood School of Rock kids rock and roll all night

1 of 7

A British musical invasion happened Saturday night.

This time it was at Tony V’s Garage at 1716 Hewitt Ave. in Everett, when the School of Rock Lynnwood kids converged on the pub to perform Beatles and Rolling Stones songs.

About 200 people attended to hear such classics as:

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Twist and Shout

Time Is on My Side

Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

When entering Tony V’s, the front half of the pub had the grown-up section: pool tables, a well-stocked bar and patrons with beards. But, as patrons wound their way to the back of the room where the stage was, they were instantly reminded of the stage scene in the movie “School of Rock,” complete with signs and proud parents.

The atmosphere was electric. Pre-teens and young adults were jumpy and jittery in anticipation of the show. School of Rock Musical Director Zeke Trosper said it is easier to work with these kids than adults, because the kids are into how to do things correctly versus wanting to do things their own way. Adults are also into how they look, while the young musicians don’t care as much. For example, they’ll dance whenever they want, he said.

The two-hour show started with a Whole Earth Montessori student who sang The Troggs’ “Wild Thing.” When he sang the line “Wild thing, I think I love you,” the crowed swooned.

Each song introduced afterward was classic hit after hit. The instrumentalists were confident, from the drummers to guitarists and keyboardists. The singers exuded sassiness and attitude, with a touch of humility.

The highlight came during the last song, “Sympathy for the Devil,” when every musician was on stage, showing relief that they pulled off a flawless evening. Smiles were everywhere, especially from the proud parents. Even the bearded men playing pool on the other side of the room stopped what they were doing and gave loud claps and hollers.

Next up, in February, the school will start planning for an “I Love the 80’s” night (guilty feet have got no rhythm), White Stripes vs. the Black Keys, and Led Zeppelin. Trosper added, “For those of you guys who are like, ‘Hey, this is cool, but I don’t have any kids. I wish I could have done that when I was younger,’ well guess what. We have an adult program, too.” Creedence Clearwater Revival is being featured next week, followed by “The Best of the 90’s” in the future.

–Story and photos by David Carlos