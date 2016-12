The South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter Network, in collaboration with the City of Lynnwood, will be opening a warming hut on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter is a network of volunteers that provides overnight sheltering to families, women and men when freezing temperatures are predicted overnight.