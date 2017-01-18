Lynnwood sophomore a national finalist in Senior Performance String Competition

Lynnwood High School sophomore Shintaro Taneda will travel to Baltimore, Maryland in March to compete as a national finalist in the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Senior Performance String Competition.

Taneda earned this opportunity after winning the Northwest Division of the Senior Performance String competition on Jan. 14-16. Before that, he had to win the MTNA State competition.

Taneda has been studying violin for nine years and is currently a student of Simon James, first violin for the Seattle Symphony. He has also appeared as soloist with the Seattle Festival Orchestra, Bainbridge Symphony and the Cascade Symphony (2017). He played in the Aspen Philharmonic, the NAFME All-Northwest High School Symphony and Seattle Youth Symphony. He attended Meadowmount camp and the Aspen Music Festival.

The Senior Performance String Competition will take place on Sunday, March 19 during the MTNA National Conference. The national winner of this competition receives a cash prize and will perform in a Winners Concert during the conference.

Music Teachers National Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of 22,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music making to society and to supporting the professionalism of music teachers. Founded in 1876, Music Teachers National Association is the oldest professional music association in the United States.