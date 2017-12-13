Lynnwood woman killed in crash after possible road rage incident on I-5 Sunday

1 of 2

Investigators with the Washington State Patrol are seeking witnesses to a possible road rage incident in Seattle that ended with a crash that killed a Lynnwood driver.

The incident was reported at 2:06 a.m. on Dec. 10 as a serious collision on northbound I-5 near the Roanoke area of Seattle.

When troopers arrived, Seattle Fire crews were performing CPR on the driver of a vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center where she was pronounced dead and later identified as 20-year-old Taylor Hulsey of Lynnwood.

“According to the witnesses, the vehicle was involved in some type of road rage incident prior to the collision,” Trooper Rick Johnson wrote in a press release.

The other vehicle was described as a red Dodge Ram pickup with tinted windows.

“The passenger in Hulsey’s vehicle stated that the red Dodge pickup made contact with them, which is still under investigation by detectives,” Johnson said. “WSP detectives believe that whether contact was made or not, the occupants of the red Dodge pickup were aware a collision had occurred.”

Detectives are seeking anyone with information about the crash, or anyone who may know the occupants of the red Dodge Ram pickup. Please contact Detective Medeiros at 425-401-7719 or emailing ruth.medeiros@wsp.wa.gov with any information.