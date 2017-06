1 of 3

Lynnwood’s first Starbucks store, located at 19720 44th Ave. W., is now closed.

The store joins the several stores in Lynnwood Square that have closed in preparation for the Sound Transit Link Extension project.

Other businesses that have closed and have remained vacant at Lynnwood Square include Old Country Buffet, Sports Authority and CompUSA.

Employees at the Starbucks store have moved on to other Starbucks locations.

–Story and photos by David Carlos