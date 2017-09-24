Lynnwood’s Harris Cutuk wins 2017 High School Male Athlete of the Year

1 of 3

The Snohomish County Sports Commission and Fox Sports 1380 KRKO have announced their 2017 High School Male Athlete of the Year, with the award going to football and track and field star Harris Cutuk of Lynnwood High School.

Harris, a 2017 graduate of Lynnwood High School, was a key contributor on the Royals football team that has enjoyed a resurgence of late.

“Great Kid, on and off the field. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t talk much, but lets his play speak for himself,” said Lynnwood head football coach Keauntea Bankhead on Harris’ play over the past four years. “When we lost him (to graduation), we lost a big part of the program. I had him for four years of his career, and it was a blessing to see him grow into the young man he became. I wish him nothing but the best. I think he, more than anyone in that whole group, the graduating seniors from last season, left their stamp on Lynnwood football.”

“Honestly, it was a big, big surprise,” Harris said when asked what his reaction was upon hearing he’d been selected as the recipient of the award. “I’m just not that type of guy. I don’t show off for anything that I get. It’s cool that people notice your work even when you don’t gloat about it.”

Harris went on to say, “I want to thank my teams. My graduating class, that was like my core family. Growing up like brothers really helped to build that team, and that team ethic.”

When asked what some of his favorite athletic moments from his high school career were, he responded with a grin, “The big hits! No, actually, I shouldn’t say that, because that’s not what it’s all about. It’s about the time playing with your family… your friends.”

He also remembered the football playoff games last season and, of course, his District and State discus titles, but true to form, he said with an extended finger to his lips, “Keep that on the down low.”

In his Senior season at Lynnwood, he was selected as a 2nd team All-Wesco Offensive Lineman for football and as a member of the Royals track and field team, he won the District discus title and went on to win the State Championship with a throw of 171 feet, 5 inches.

He is currently enrolled as a freshman at the University of Washington planning on studying Aerospace Engineering. As for continuing his track career, Harris plans on taking a year off to concentrate on the transition to college, but plans on turning out for the Huskies track team his sophomore year.

Harris and his female counterpart, basketball player Paisley Johnson of Glacier Peak, will receive their awards on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Eighth Annual Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet to be held at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at XFINITY Arena in Everett. The banquet starts at 5:30 p.m.

More information regarding the Snohomish County Sports Commission and the Sports Hall of Fame can be found here: http://www.snohomish.org/ sports/sports-hall-of-fame.

–Story and photos by Scott Williams