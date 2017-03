1 of 12

Two Lynnwood Royals played in the WIBCA Girls All State 3A/4A game on Saturday, March 18.

Kelsey Rogers and Kaprice Boston both wore white and green for the 3A team. During halftime, Kelsey Rogers was awarded the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association 3A Player of the Year Award.

The 4A team ultimately won the game, with a final score of 100-84.

