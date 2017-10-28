Maintenance work reduces I-5 to one lane in north Seattle overnight Oct. 28

If your Halloween weekend plans involve going to Seattle via southbound Interstate 5, do not get spooked if you experience some travel delays, the Washington State Department of Transportation says.

Maintenance crews will reduce southbound I-5 from Northeast 85th Street to Northeast 71st Street to just the left lane Saturday night, Oct. 28, to Sunday morning, Oct. 29. During the closure hours, crews will replace two overhead signs with signs that are more reflective and easier to see at night.



Crews will begin by closing the Northeast 85th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 and the far right lane of southbound I-5 at 9 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane by midnight. All lanes and ramps will reopen at 8 a.m.

In the Seattle area, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app, tracking the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed, and get advanced information from the Seattle Area Construction Page.