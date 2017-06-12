Man arrested for arson investigation after church van fire Monday morning

The Lynnwood Police Department has arrested a man seen in surveillance video possibly setting a church van on fire early Monday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a Lynnwood patrol officer spotted the 44-year-old man walking in the 20200 block of Highway 99.

“The officer recognized him as the same person from the surveillance video, the individual was wearing the same clothing,” said Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty. “Literally, the officer just saw him walking down the street.”

The arrest happened less than 12 hours after the incident was initially reported.

Lynnwood police and fire crews responded to a reported fire at the Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, located at 16824 44th Ave. W., at 12:44 a.m. on Monday. Crews found a tour van completely engulfed in flames.

“The van was parked next to the building which also sustained fire damage,” Doty said. “The van was completely destroyed by the fire. Both the van and the building were unoccupied.”

Surveillance video shows the man walking up to the van moments before smoke begins billowing out of the van, Doty said.

The man was arrested for investigation of arson. The Lynnwood Police Department continues to investigate the incident.