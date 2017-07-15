Man arrested for DUI investigation after crashing into boat trailer, utility boxes and fence

A man in his late 60s was arrested for investigation of DUI early Saturday morning, after striking a boat trailer and crashing into a fence in Lynnwood.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. The man was driving a late model Mercedes sedan northbound on 66th Avenue West when he struck the boat trailer near 210th Street Southwest. The strike dislodged the boat, according to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty.

The driver then continued driving for another 100 feet before crashing into utility boxes and a fence on the southeast corner of 210th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West.

“The male was not injured, but he was arrested for DUI investigation,” Doty said.