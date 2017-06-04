Man arrested Saturday night for attempted murder in Lynnwood

A man was arrested Saturday night for a domestic violence incident that turned into an attempted murder.

The incident was between a 21-year-old man and his step-father in the 18100 block of 54th Place West.

“During the incident, the step-son threatened to shoot the step-father with a loaded rifle he brought to the residence,” Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty said. “Thankfully, the step-son did not fire the weapon.”

The step-son was arrested without incident as he was walking away from the residence and has been booked at the Snohomish County Jail for attempted murder.