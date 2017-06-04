Man arrested Saturday night for attempted murder in Lynnwood

142
0

A man was arrested Saturday night for a domestic violence incident that turned into an attempted murder.

The incident was between a 21-year-old man and his step-father in the 18100 block of 54th Place West.

“During the incident, the step-son threatened to shoot the step-father with a loaded rifle he brought to the residence,” Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty said. “Thankfully, the step-son did not fire the weapon.”

The step-son was arrested without incident as he was walking away from the residence and has been booked at the Snohomish County Jail for attempted murder.

First and last name must be used for comment to be approved.