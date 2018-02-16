Man arrested after seven-hour SWAT standoff in unincorporated Lynnwood

A 44-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested early Friday morning after an overnight standoff with a SWAT team at his residence.

The incident was initially reported as a domestic violence incident at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 20700 block of Crawford Road in unincorporated Lynnwood.

“An adult male at the residence was allegedly intoxicated, armed with a gun and a knife, and making threats to harm his family and burn their house down,” said Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe.

When deputies responded, they safely extracted the family member who was still inside the residence.

The suspect then retreated to a fifth-wheel trailer behind the residence, barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender, O’Keefe said. Shortly after, the Region 1 SWAT team responded to the scene.

After more than seven hours, the man finally exited the trailer and was taken into custody. There were no injuries to the suspect or the deputies.

A hunting style knife, body armor, a pellet gun and a .22 caliber rifle were located and seized from the trailer and booked into evidence.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County jail for domestic assault and felony harassment.