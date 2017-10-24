Man critical after being pinned between box van and building on Alderwood Mall Pkwy

A 26-year-old man from Federal Way is in critical condition after being pinned between a box van and a building in the 16900 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Robert Martin, coworkers found the man pinned around 1:40 p.m. The man was the driver of the box van, and somehow he became pinned between the box van and a building.

Coworkers were able to move the van, Martin said. A responding Sheriff’s Office sergeant performed CPR on the man until South Snohomish Fire crews arrived and transported him to Harborview Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the collision.