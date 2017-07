A man in his 50s has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a retaining wall on Highway 99.

The crash occurred early Monday morning, around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of 52nd Avenue West and Highway 99. Only one vehicle was involved and only the driver was inside.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has taken custody of the body and will determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.