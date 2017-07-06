Update: Man killed in single-vehicle crash identified as 52-year-old from Edmonds

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday as 52-year-old Jose M. Avalos-Velazquez of Edmonds.

The medical examiner listed his cause of death as blunt force injuries to the head and body. The manner of death is listed as an accident.

The crash near the intersection of 52nd Avenue West and Highway 99 was reported at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, July 3. The Lynnwood Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. No further details of the investigation were available Thursday, according to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty.