Man recovering at Harborview after shooting himself in the leg

A man is at Harborview Medical Center Sunday night after accidentally shooting himself in the leg north of Lynnwood.

The incident was reported at 7:30 p.m. in the 14700 block of 54th Place West, in unincorporated Edmonds just north of Lynnwood. Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies and Lynnwood police officers responded to a suspicious shooting in the area.

“During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that a 30s-year-old male shot himself in the leg,” Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Robertson said in a press release.

The injuries do not appear to be life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.