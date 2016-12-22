Man shot and killed by Lynnwood police officer identified

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has completed its examination of the body of a man shot and killed by a Lynnwood police officer on Dec. 17.

The man is 44-year-old Chassady LeClair of Everett. His cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death is listed as homicide.

LeClair was shot in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in Everett after his Lynnwood girlfriend called police, saying he was threatening her. Lynnwood officers went to his residence in Everett as part of their investigation. One officer shot LeClair after an apparent struggle. He died at the scene.

Investigators said witnesses interviewed at the scene said they saw LeClair reach for the officer’s gun. Other responding officers said they heard the struggle, but did not see what happened.

The shooting is being investigated by the Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team (SMART). The involved officer is on paid administrative leave during the investigation, as is standard practice.