Man stabbed at Martha Lake Park early Wednesday morning

A 38 year-old man was transported to Harborview Regional Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening wounds after being stabbed in the chest at Martha Lake Park early Wednesday morning.

Shari Ireton of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim walked into a store in the 1200 block of 164th Street Southwest around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday and informed employees he had been stabbed by an unknown male at Martha Lake Park. The man told deputies that the stabbing occurred after the victim had said he would buy marijuana from the suspect, Ireton said.

Deputies and K-9 units conducted a ground search in the area but were unable to locate the suspect.