Man wanted for armed robbery in unincorporated Lynnwood

Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a man suspected of robbing a business in unincorporated Lynnwood at gunpoint Friday morning. The suspect is described as a thin black male, 25-30 years old with dread locks and wearing red coat, gray pants and white running shoes.

The suspect allegedly robbed a restaurant at the 3600 block of 148th St SW around 9 a.m. by hitting an employee in the head with a handgun, causing minor injury. The suspect then ran from the scene on foot, crossing Highway 99 toward an apartment complex, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He remains at large after an extensive search of the area by patrol and K-9 units.

The victim was treated by aid at scene and released.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of the suspect should call 911.