WorkSource will hold a mini manufacturing job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at its Lynnwood location.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to run until noon at 18009 Highway 99, Ste. A in Lynnwood. Job seekers are asked to bring their resume and dress professionally.

At least six manufacturing companies are expected to attend.

Before attending, please register as a job seeker at www.worksourcewa.com.