NW Folklife, a local organization for folk dancers, is hosting a fundraiser on March 25 at Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood to benefit the Northwest Folklife Festival.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Live music performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Attendees can dance the night away until the event ends at 10:30 p.m.

A suggested $10 donation is requested at the door. Guests may also bring finger-food for a potluck.

Cedar Valley Grange is located at 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.